Climate change: GIFSEP presents climate risk register to Nasarawa government

Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), has presented a climate risk register to the Nasarawa State government.

The public presentation of the register, which aimed to mitigate the climate change impact on the populace was made on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

The register which is a mitigation measure and served as an early warning system for communities which might likely be affected by climate change drew inputs from communities across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Mr Joseph Ibrahim, project officer for African Activists for Climate Justice, in an interview with journalists shortly after the presentation of the risk register, warned that climate change is real and posed risk to humans and animals while calling for joint action to mitigate the impact.

He said GIFSEP being the implementer of the AACJ project in the state had moved around the 13 local government areas of the state to identify risk factors in communities.

“Last week we were here to validate our findings across the 13 local government areas we visited. We are here today again to present the outcome to the public and state government for implementation.

"We have been able to identify 10 flashpoints in the state, which include flood, soil infertility, bush burning, and deforestation among others," he explained.





He said the climate change register highlighted climate risks that had the highest likelihood and potential to have significant impact on local communities resulting in wide-scale disruption.

“The community risk register is a disaster reduction tool which helps communities to prepare for some of the climate impacts within the communities and come up with strategies on how to cope with some of these impacts,” he added.

He urged the state government and civil society organisations to adopt the climate risk register when designing intervention programmes to mitigate climate change’s impact on communities.

Acting Director of Climate Change in the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Angbashim Yakubu, who received the register on behalf of the state government, assured that the project would be implemented.