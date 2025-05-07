Climate change: FG invests over N12bn in ACReSAL project in Northern Nigeria

No less than N12 billion has been invested in the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, aimed at combating climate change in Northern Nigeria.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Ahmed, shared this information during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja. He stated that the investments span various sectors and are implemented in partnership with the World Bank and the Government of Japan.

Ahmed noted that, under the Community Revolving Fund Programme, a total of USD 8,625,000—equivalent to over N12bn—has been disbursed through the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) to 345 communities across fifteen states.

The Minister further stated that, as of March 2025, a total of 9,648 beneficiaries—comprising 5,397 men and 4,251 women—have utilised these funds to support both on-farm and off-farm activities within the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, marketing, and storage.

As part of the multi-faceted ACReSAL project, wildlife security has also benefited from the initiative. The project has provided 11 patrol vehicles to the National Park Service to address wildlife security and combat forest crimes.

Additionally, ACReSAL has focused on improving forest management by constructing six ranger posts across national parks, offering accommodation for rangers and strengthening their ability to safeguard forest assets.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,003,000 individuals have directly benefited from the ACReSAL project, with women accounting for 500,497 (49.9%). Moreover, the project has recorded over 13 million indirect beneficiaries, as announced during the ministerial press briefing.

Ahmed highlighted that the ACReSAL project has also procured and distributed 245 tractors and 1,450 hand-powered tillers to 56,873 farmers across the participating states. This initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity, reduce manual labour, increase efficiency, and enhance soil fertility.

Furthermore, the distribution of drought-resistant seedlings, organic fertilisers, and other farm inputs—including solar irrigation pumps, knapsack sprayers, and harvesting crates—has benefited farmer groups and Community Interest Groups (CIGs) in Sokoto, Benue, Plateau, Kogi, and Kano states. The measure has also extended support to farmers in Kaduna, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Zamfara, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the Minister, a total of 56,873 farmers—33,489 men and 23,384 women—have benefited from the initiative.

Ahmed pointed out that the project’s success has encouraged both ACReSAL partners and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to sign a historic agreement to conduct Nigeria’s largest agricultural survey under the 50×2030 Initiative. This collaboration aims to bridge critical agricultural data gaps in Nigeria and strengthen multi-sectoral and multi-level development initiatives.

