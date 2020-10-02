Climate change: Buhari signs Doha amendment to ratify Kyoto protocol

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of Nigeria, signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

The president’s action in Abuja on Friday makes Nigeria the 144th country to ratify the protocol.

In appending his signature to the document, he said: ”I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained,.’

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) informed that a total of 144 of the 192 signatory countries need to submit their formal acceptance of the Amendment for it to enter into force.

It pointed out that in confirming Nigeria’s endorsement of the climate treaty, Patricia Espinosa, the Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, tweeted: ”An incredible milestone! With 144 parties now signed, the Doha amendment enters into force. This is fantastic news for our process @UNFCCC towards #ClimateAction. Many thanks, Nigeria @MBuhari for your ratification!”

