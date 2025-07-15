Climate change: 68 years of fossil fuel extraction render Niger Delta disaster zone — Experts

Experts in the field of climate change and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well as Academia on Monday called for the implementation of effective action plans aimed at addressing various environmental challenges bedeviling the country.

Speaking in Abuja during the ‘2nd Nigeria Socio-Ecological Alternatives Convergence’ with the theme: ‘Alternatives for Socio-Ecological cohesion, Director of Home for Mother’s Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr. Nnimmo Bassey observed that: “68 years of extraction of fossil fuels has rendered the Niger Delta a disaster zone.

“Climate impacts and environmental genocide leave festering sores on the territory. Uncontrolled solid mineral extraction is poking holes across the land, and these combined with long-abandoned but non-decommissioned mines are scars that we cannot ignore.”

While noting that the fabric of the social and environmental conditions of Nigeria is literally stretched to the limit, Dr. Bassey observed that the “threats emanate from local and global strands of the polycrisis wracking the globe. Exploitation, displacements, conflicts, climate chaos, and socioeconomic inequities combine to threaten the tenuous fabrics holding our nation and peoples together.

“Desertification, deforestation, extreme water and air pollution, deadly floods, coastal and gully erosion, insecure farms, and diverse ecological devastations all merit a declaration of the national environmental security state of emergency? The widespread environmental challenges also provide clear platforms for collective work to salvage the situation in ways that political coalitions may not.

“Waiting before acting is a luxury the people cannot afford. The clarion call for action is urgent and critically existential,” he urged.

On his part, Professor of Climatology from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Professor Emmanuel Oladipo decried Nigeria’s inability to successfully implement most policies on environment, water and climate change “because they are not totally integrated together, hence are not making it very easy for the meaningful results that are expected from the implementation of these policies to surface.

“So, the government needs to now look critically at all these various policies and look at how to bring them to view, but back them up with a lot of action plans that can be monitored for implementation.”

In the bid to address the concerns, Professor Oladipo harped on the need for Nigeria to “develop solutions that can help us to reduce the impact. We cannot stop climate change. I think that is very clear, you cannot stop it. It has to vary. If it doesn’t vary, the system will not stabilize.”

While aligning his thoughts with the call for the declaration of emergency in key major sectors of the Nigerian economy, Professor Olusola said: “A state of poverty instead of emergency, where you have millions upon millions of multi-dimensionally poor people. You know, over 80 million multidimensionally poor people.

“Everything in this country requires a state of emergency, but that emergency will not just be out of panic. The emergency should be to start to develop systems that help us to understand what is causing all these things, and develop programs and action plans that can help us to reduce the state of emergency. And I think what we have to understand is that they are dealing with a very complex problem.

“If you look at the amount of money spent in the Ogoni land from the UNEP support and government support, over $1 billion, you will see that it’s a very small area that can be reclaimed. That’s why we should try to avoid creating the problem. But when you create the problem, to solve it, it will consume you, it will consume your money, and you will continue to spend a lot of time trying to understand it more.

“So I think the best is to try to manage the environment very well, so that we do not destroy it.”

Also speaking, Oba Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi of Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro, one of the riverine towns in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, who gave a vivid account of the environmental impact on his Kingdom, lamented that 80 percent of the community has been washed away by the ocean surge.

He disclosed that the riverine town which has the highest per capita income and several trawlers, currently faced the threat of extinction since 1995 as a result of oil exploration and other climate change challenges.