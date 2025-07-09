Climate advocates demand total debt cancellation for Nigeria, others

Nigerian climate justice advocates in Nigeria have called for immediate debt cancellation for highly-indebted climate-vulnerable nations, citing the urgent need to break the cycle of debt servicing over development.

The demand came during a solidarity action organised by Debt for Climate Nigeria in collaboration with Oxfam Climate Justice Youth Ambassadors, coinciding with the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Seville.

Twenty-five young Nigerians, farmers, activists, and development workers gathered for the event, which featured a climate-focused teach-in, reflection session, and symbolic solidarity walk.

The advocates highlighted that Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe and other African countries are trapped in a dangerous cycle, spending more on debt repayments than on education, health, and climate adaptation.

Participants specifically called for financial literacy education, community-driven awareness campaigns, transparent reinvestment of cancelled debts in public services, and taxing wealthy polluters to fund climate finance efforts.

According to the Debt for climate Nigeria Coordinator, Ayooluwa Oguntola, said “We can’t keep serving development with loans. Developing countries are vulnerable, and debt repayment is killing progress.”

“We know how to incur debt but not how to manage it, so we need to tackle this from early childhood education,” said Temiloluwa Okilola, emphasising the need for early financial literacy.

Oxfam climate justice youth representative, Ojuoluwa Tobiloba, urged “taxing the rich to support the poor” and called on youth to share their experiences online using data and real-life stories.

A farmer, Segun Oladele, who was also at the event, appealed for increased access to grants, saying: “We are already deformed. What we need now is support to rebuild our lives.”

The event concluded with participants bearing placards with various inscriptions including “Cancel the Debt,” “No Climate Justice Without Economic Justice,” and “Our Future is Not for Sale.”

A Debt for Climate Nigeria representative stressed that the group was “not just protesting but proposing solutions” for a financing system that prioritises people and the planet.

The advocacy, it was gathered, aligns with global demands for debt relief as developing nations struggle to balance debt servicing with climate adaptation and development needs.

