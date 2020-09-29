Climate action: Why UK plans to mark 5th anniversary of Paris Agreement

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will co-host a summit with the United Nations (UN) on December 12 to mark the five-year anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement, which committed all countries to work to limit further rises in global temperatures.

Johnson called on nations to make ambitious commitments to secure the planet for the next generation, as he addressed a UN Climate Action Roundtable hosted by the UN Secretary-General on September 24.

The summit will be an opportunity for world leaders to announce new and enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and net zero targets.

As part of the Paris Agreement, all countries are due to submit ambitious new NDCs by the end of this year. NDCs set out what each country will do by 2030 to help limit global warming and achieve net zero emissions, from boosting renewable energy to investing in green transport.

“As the world continues to deal with coronavirus we must look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity to build back better.

“The UK will lead by example, keeping the environment on the global agenda and serving as a launch pad for a global green industrial revolution. But no one country can turn the tide – it would be akin to bailing out a liner with a single bucket.

“We cannot let climate action become another victim of coronavirus. Let us be the leaders who secure the very health of the planet for our children, grandchildren and generations to come,” he said.

The Paris Agreement anniversary event will kick off a year of action in the run up to the global climate summit COP26 in November 2021, which will be hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy in Glasgow.

COP26 President and Business Secretary, Alok Sharma said: “The eyes of the world will be on COP26 when the UK hosts it in November next year. But tackling climate change cannot wait.”

“That’s why we are setting the stage now with a call to all those who are ready to step forward this December and set out bold new Nationally Determined Contributions for a clean and prosperous future. The responsibility to act lies with each of us and together we can drive forward action.”

