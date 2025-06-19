Clerics arraigned for allegedly defrauding medical doctor of N280m

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday ordered the remand of two self-proclaimed Islamic clerics, Saheed Atanda Aremu and Tolani Osuolale, at the Nigerian Correctional Centre over their alleged involvement in a ₦280 million fraud scheme targeting a medical doctor.

The defendants, who were arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud, obtaining by false pretences, impersonation, conspiracy, and stealing.

According to the police, Aremu and Osuolale allegedly deceived one Dr. Patrick Eloka Akaraiwe into believing that a spiritual ritual needed to be performed on his money to prevent untimely death if he intended to invest the funds in property acquisition.

Counsel for the police, Mr. J.I. Eboseremen, told the judge that the fraud occurred between November 2020 and September 2023, primarily in Ibadan, Oyo State, and the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

The defendants, posing as “Alfas” (Islamic spiritual leaders), allegedly convinced the doctor to part with $200,000 (approximately ₦280 million) in three instalments under the pretext of conducting spiritual fortifications on the money.

The police lawyer urged the court to remand the defendants pending trial, noting that he would respond in due course to the bail application filed by the defence.

In response, counsel for the defence informed the judge that a bail application had already been filed and served on the prosecution earlier that day.

However, the prosecution maintained that it was still within the legally allowed time to file a counter-affidavit.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the case until July 18, 2025, for the hearing of the bail application and ordered the remand of both defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

In Count I, the police accused Aremu and Osuolale of conspiring with others now at large to commit a felony by obtaining money under false pretences—an offence punishable under Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Count II alleged that between November 2020 and September 19, 2023, the defendants induced Dr. Akaraiwe to deliver $200,000 in three tranches by falsely claiming the money needed to be prayed over to prevent misfortune. The charge further stated that this misrepresentation was knowingly false, thereby violating Section 1(2) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

In Count III, the defendants were accused of falsely presenting themselves as possessing mystical powers capable of multiplying the doctor’s money to enable him to purchase property.

This alleged fraudulent claim was reportedly used to deceive and extort large sums from the victim, in contravention of Section 2(b) and punishable under Section 2(c) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act.

Count IV charged the duo with conspiracy to steal the victim’s money, an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act.

Finally, in Count V, the police alleged that the defendants converted the victim’s money—collected in three tranches between 2020 and 2023—for their personal use.

This act, the police said, contravenes Section 383 and is punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code.

In its argument before Justice Osiagor, the police noted that the alleged fraudulent scheme was carried out through elaborate spiritual threats, in which the defendants reportedly warned the doctor that any attempt to use the funds for property acquisition without “prayer fortification” would result in his sudden death.

The prosecution insisted that the duo, exploiting the victim’s fear, allegedly used charms, religious paraphernalia, and spiritual jargon to reinforce their claims, further convincing the doctor of their supposed supernatural capabilities.

