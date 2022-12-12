Clerics accuses political parties of unleashing violence, killing, others on Nigerians

The various political parties in the country have been accused of unleashing violence, killings and maiming plus other related crimes in the country in their quest to get and retain political power.

Emeritus Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Reverend Emele Uka, who made the remark in Calabar, Cross River State, in the presence of the PDP and APC gubernatorial candidates, Sandy Onor and Bassey Otu, respectively, and other party stalwarts at the installation ceremony of the new prelate, Reverend Ekpenyong Akpanika, frowned on the collapsed economy and prevailing insecurity, high cost of living and religious intolerance facing the country.

“In Nigeria politics today, we find killing people and taking what belongs to them, just like Ahab did and Elijah challenged him as the common practice.

“Today, an event that translates to the death of democracy is used to mark the celebration of democracy, who are you deceiving? Our politicians rule our county with an iron fist, killing and maiming,” the clergy bemoaned.

Responding, Reverend Joseph Mante of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana acknowledged that the same economic challenges faced in Nigeria are replicated in Ghana

“We all have similar economic hardships and high cost of living for most of our people. Nigeria and Ghana have a lot of things in common,” Mante lamented.

The clerics were of the opinion that Nigeria is not a democracy, but for Nigeria to survive as a nation, there must be mutual respect for all ethnic nationalities.

