Cleric urges Nigerians to rely on God, not political leadership

The Archbishop of Ibadan Province (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Williams Aladekugbe has urged Nigerians to rely on God not political leadership as panacea to multifaceted problems the nation is being confronted with.

Aladekugbe submitted the Country has tried all forms of government but its economic and security situation remain the same.

He, therefore, urged the body of believers, the political leaders and Nigerians to rely on God and not government to bring about the desired change.

The cleric made the submission n a sideline interview shortly after presenting his Preaidential Address with the theme “In times like these” with biblical reference from Esther 4,: 13-14 at the 3rd Session of the 9th Synod of the Diocese of Ibadan North, held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church Yemetu, Ibadan.

Aladekugbe submitted that at a time when insecurity, poverty, flooding, diseases, among other challenges is a growing concern across the globe, Christians must not be discouraged but move closer to God.

He stressed that believers must be united in praying, fasting to get the various problem resolved.

“No doubt, we live in a very perilous time as a nation. It’s like things are not working the way they should work. Is it insecurity? Is it poverty? Mention it, that we go through.

“But my charge to everyone is that at a time like this, let us be closer to God more than ever before. Let us pray more. Let us study our Bibles more.

“And let us completely and totally rely on God. We have tried governments. We have tried various forms of leadership. We have come to realize now that it is only God that can deliver us from all the myriads of problems and issues we grapple with in our nation.”

Liking the situation to an indication of an end time, the Cleric urged the believers not to loose focus but pursue unity which is required to help the country sail safely.

He called on all Christians to forget about their denomination, but be united in prayer, truth, be united in talking the truth to the power and not minding what will happen thereafter.

“My message for the church in preparing for this end time things we see is that the church should be more united.

“We should forget about denominationalism, that I am an Anglican, you are a Methodist, you are a Baptist, you are anybody. We should forget about that. Be more united.

“Like we are trying to say, the Jews were united in praying, in fasting to get their problem resolved. So all Christians should forget about their denomination.

“Be united in prayer, be united in truth, be united in talking the truth to the power, not minding what will happen thereafter”, he added.

On the political situation in the Country, the Cleric urged them to prioritise expertise and competence instead of nepotism and tribalism.

“My counsel to political leaders in appointing those to work with them is that they should first and foremost seek the face of God. It is not just, this person is my friend, this person is from my community, this person is from my party.

“We should look for people who can actually represent their country, do the country proud, do us honor and put them in position of leadership so that they will be able to represent us very well.

“The friends you know so many years back may be different from who they are today. We should actually look for people, technocrats, who can help us in the affairs of governance in this land.

“The Bible says, tell the righteous it shall be well with him. So we should be able to call a spade a spade and not just a walking instrument.

“When somebody is doing well, tell him he’s doing well. If somebody is not doing well, let the person know he’s not doing well.

“Yes, you may have to pay for it, but the truth will have been spoken. That is the role of the church. The church must not hide the truth.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE