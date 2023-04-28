THE Grand Chief Imam of the Mahdiyat Congregation Worldwide, Alhaji Sheriff Mahmood Adekunle Otubu, has called on members of the Islamic group and indeed all Muslims across the country to hold post-Ramadan special prayer for a smooth transition to a new government on May 29.

Otubu, who made the call during a press conference in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, admonished the faithful to use the period to pray for an administration that will favour the masses.

The cleric underscored the need for Muslims as well as people of other religions to pray for the country’s leaders, saying that since only God puts leaders in their positions, they need to be supported always, especially with prayers.

“After the just-concluded Ramadan period, I implore members of the Mahdiyat Congregation to embark on special prayer for the smooth handover coming up next month. I implore all Muslim organisations and people of other religions to do the same and emphasis should be on good administration that will favour the masses,” he said.

While congratulating all elected officials in the country, Otubu, who is a former councillor in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, prayed that administrations at all the levels of government will be beneficial to the Nigerian people.