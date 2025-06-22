Cleric preaches true Christianity at seventh anniversary of Heavenly Power Church

The end time is near, and Christians must be wary of this fact by truly giving their lives to Christ.

Prophet Timothy Oyekunle of Goshen Church stated this at the seventh anniversary of Heavenly Power Church of God, Oke-Aseyori, Awotan, Apete, Ibadan.

Prophet Oyekunle, who was the guest preacher at the event, held recently, stated that Christians must not only be churchgoers but should also be true followers of Christ.

He stressed that good Christians should uphold the teachings of Jesus Christ by following the preachings of righteous leaders religiously, so that they can be guided on the heavenly path.

The cleric described the General Overseer of Heavenly Power Church of God, Oke-Aseyori, Prophet Emmanuel Olatunji, a.k.a. Baba Agbara Orun, as a man of God with a spirit of humanity and integrity.

The Father of the Day, the Olufon of Ifon-Osun, Oba Peter Oluwole Ipadeola Akinyioye, who was represented by Pastor Sola Akande, in a remark, testified that God is truly speaking through Prophet Olatunji.

The traditional ruler noted that children of God should be patient with God and hearken to His word, because His word cannot go unfulfilled.

The General Overseer, Heavenly Power Church of God, Prophet Olatunji, while welcoming guests to the programme, emphasised the need for Christians to watch and pray because of the present perilous times.

He also charged members of the church and Christians in general to believe in the efficacy of God’s power and His capability to intercede and overcome all challenges.

Baba Agbara Orun said that the seventh anniversary of the church was being celebrated to create an experience that would remain remarkable in the lives of both visitors and members, noting that it is a manifestation of the presence of God and the fullness of His joy.

Other men of God who graced the event included Pastor Femi Ojo, Primate Peter Fatoki, Pastor Durojaye, as well as Primate Sabitu Oyeleye, who all eulogised the good work the Lord has been doing through Prophet Olatunji.

Highlights of the event included praise and worship, song ministration and the cutting of the anniversary cake.

