A Pastor of the Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Akure, Ondo state capital, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has lashed out at other co-contestants of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for failing to honour him at the Eagles Square during his inauguration as 16th Nigeria President.

Giwa who expressed disappointment over the conduct of those who contested the seat with him, said the time for politics is over and time to rally around the new President.

Giwa, in a statement signed by him, urged the contestants not to play politics with the welfare and development of Nigerians, saying God does not care about politics but people who obey Him.

He said,” They didn’t hear from God, because God is not interested in politics but development of the people. They are aggrieved because they only surrendered themselves to the flesh instead of the Holy Spirit.

“We must keep our emotions to control us instead of keeping our hope in Jesus alive. We often display fear, anger, and worry.

“Rather than love, we fight. Rather than strive for unity, we throw stones at the other side. Instead of resting in the peace God gives us, we worry about what we cannot control. We have placed our hope in politics, and our actions show it.

“That’s not the way it should be. I think there are a few things we need to remind ourselves of about the election and politics.

“When we put our hope in something other than Christ, we will eventually be let down. Our role in society is to advise, criticise if necessary and speak the truth to power.

Speaking on what to expect from the new president, the cleric said Tinubu would always be remembered for good if he deems it necessary to transform Nigeria beyond the expectations of the people.

“He doesn’t need to be reminded of what to do; he lives in Nigeria and knows what to do to make the citizens happy.

“He needs to make electricity stable for foreign investors and Nigerians, tackle security challenges and boost the nation’s economy,” Giwa stated.





