Cleric emphasises continuous charity at Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun Foundation’s lecture

THE Resident Scholar/Director and Imam of Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America, Sheikh Ahmed Alamine, has emphasised the need to prioritise continuous charity (sadaqah jariyah) which draws continuous reward from Allah for the person on whose behalf such charity is done, especially the dead.

Sheikh Alamine, at a maiden public lecture organised as sadaqah jariyah on behalf of the wife of Afeez Ipesa-Balogun, a former chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun, who died in March, 2019, said building a mosque is among the greatest forms of charity from which a dead Muslim can benefit.

The scholar said: “Building a mosque for the sake of Allah is a deed that will always bring great rewards both here and hereafter. No matter how little, establishing a mosque offers numerous indescribable benefits. You will receive rewards for each and every person who enters to worship, to recite the Qur’an, to supplicate and more.

“The benefits of helping to build a mosque are endless, and Allah (SWT) will continue to bless you even hereafter as long as people continue to use the mosque.

“The Prophet (SAW) said, ‘When a man dies, his deeds come to an end except for three things: Sadaqah Jariyah (continuing charity), knowledge which is beneficial, or a virtuous descendant who prays for him.’”

He said the deceased was a source of inspiration and her lifestyle was worthy of emulation.

“From when I met her till her last day on the earth, she was steadfast on the path of the deen despite all that she went through. She was a true Muslim who solemnly accepted her destiny,” he said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, commended the husband of the deceased for upholding her legacy.

“This is the only thing we can do to honour her name. We pray God to, in His infinite mercies, continue to bless her soul,” Akinderu-Fatai said.

He added that the best investment for eternal happiness for anybody who has left this world is to continue to remember the person in prayers.





“This is the best thing that could ever happen to any human being after his or her demise in this world. This is something that I cherish and I will continue to pray for the husband that God will continue to give him the enablement to continue to remember the great woman at all times,” the commissioner said.

He urged Nigerians to vote right during the general election for the prosperity of the country.

“We have an excellent opportunity to rewrite the history of the country by voting for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for good governance. Senator Tinubu has proven over time that if given the opportunity, he will replicate how he developed Lagos State, likewise voting for Governor Babajide Sawo-Olu to fulfill his remaining promise to Lagosians,” he said.