Cleric condoles with Nigerians over Buhari, Awujale’s deaths, urges faith, resilience

A renowned Cleric and Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo has condoled with Nigerians over the demise of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

He urged families of the deceased to find comfort in their faith and ask God to comfort them during this challenging period.

In a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Hon. Deji Ogunbusuyi, Prophet Alo described the passing of the two national figures as a significant loss to Nigeria. He noted that both men contributed immensely to the country’s development and left behind legacies that should inspire present and future generations.

Recall that President Buhari passed away after a protracted illness in the United Kingdom, while the Awujale, who was 91, left a lasting legacy in Ijebuland.

Prophet Alo urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from lives of the deceased, so as to continue to work towards a better Nigeria.

“My heart goes out to the people of Nigeria during this difficult time. The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland is a significant loss for our nation.

“May God comfort the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, and may their legacies continue to inspire us towards unity and progress.

“As we mourn the loss of these great leaders, let us also celebrate their lives and contributions to our nation. May their memories inspire us to work towards a better Nigeria, where peace, prosperity, and progress are accessible to all.

“My prayers are with the people of Nigeria, that God will grant us the strength and resilience to navigate these challenging times.”

The cleric, who said Nigeria as a nation needs prayer, said, “I want to invite all to Switzerland chapter of Europe for Christ coming up between 18th-20th July, 2025. Prophet in the City coming at Caledon East, ONL7C 1J7, coming up between 26th – 27th July, and Sure Mercy of David (yearly fasting and prayer) coming up from August 1st to 31st, 2025 at CAC Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Jesus City, Lekki/Epe express way, Lagos.”

The cleric also extended sympathies to President Bola Tinubu, Muslim faithful, northerners, and all Nigerians, urging them to remain prayerful and hopeful for the nation’s future.

