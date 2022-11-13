Cleric cautions politicians against acts capable of jeopardising 2023 election

A prominent cleric, Pastor Isaiah Alade has enjoined politicians to desist from acts capable of jeopardizing the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 elections.

The cleric made this call in his message to the nation tagged, “New Thing From God,” made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

He said the call became expedient owing to revelations that some politicians are bent on engaging in illicit acts simply to attain political offices in the next election.

Alade cautioned against politics of bitterness and a penchant for people to subscribe to do-or-die politics, enjoining politicians to understand that it is only God who gives power.

Alade said: “No politician should be involved in unproductive things or ungodly acts by killing human beings in the quest for power. This is against the vision of new things from God expected to happen to our nation.”

He added that everyone had a role to play in making Nigeria a comfortable country to live by voting right in the next election.

Alade stressed that God was capable and ready to do new things in the life of the nation, urging Nigerians to strictly adhere to the teachings and commandments of God.





He said: “Undoubtedly, Nigeria is a blessed country but there is a need for everyone to love one another and pray towards having leaders will who have the fear of God at heart in all their decision making.

“Irrespective of political struggle or quest for power, it is God that chooses whoever pleases him to be the helms of affairs at a particular time.”