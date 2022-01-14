Cleric calls for better treatment of teachers in Nigeria

LACK of recognition and respect for teachers is one of the reasons for the falling standard of education in Nigeria.

The Missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Agege, Imam Kamorudeen Kolawole Ola, made this remark while delivering a lecture at the Qur’an recitation and memorisation competition of the Agege chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO).

Ola deplored what he called the continuous neglect of teachers while the achievements of students they had groomed are rewarded.

“One of the reasons the standard of education has fallen drastically in Nigeria is because of the treatment of teachers. I appreciate teachers in our midst. We give prizes to students who have excelled without caring for teachers who have groomed them. Not only in Qur’an recitation alone but even in the area of general education. When they go out for competition, you only reward the students. You don’t remember the teachers who have taught them the skills that they have displayed,” he noted.

He implored Muslims to emphasise brotherhood, saying the bond among the faithful transcends family ties.

The coordinator of NACOMYO in Agege, Mr Kabir Obayemi, underscored the importance of Qur’an recitation and memorisation in Islam.

“Reciting the Qur’an in a good voice softens one’s heart and makes it humble. Today, the world needs the lessons that the Holy Qur’an teaches; lessons of resilience, steadfastness, immaculate life and dignity,” Obayemi stated.

He charged Muslims to try to be more familiar with the Holy Qur’an so that its message would reflect in their lives.

In the Two Hisb category, Ali Ismaheel came first, ahead of Al Ameen Idris and islamiyah Musa who came second and third respectively.

Habibulah Lawal emerged first in the One Hisb category while Asiah Ismail and Olalekan Ruquayah came second and third respectively.

