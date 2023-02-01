Cleric asks FG, CBN to take new naira swap to markets, churches

A clergyman in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has pleaded with the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to act fast and save ordinary Nigerians from the effects of the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes by conducting direct swap of N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Pastor Kingsley Nwachukwu, Founder and Chief Worker of Eleutheria Church in Port Harcourt made the call based on his observation of the artificial scarcity of new naira notes and its dire consequences on the ordinary people.

He said the presidency and the CBN have a duty to rescue the masses who he said, are trapped in the fight between the CBN and the commercial banks which had been accused of hoarding the new naira notes.

Nwachukwu spoke at the thanksgiving service of the Correspondents Chapel Press Week 2022/2023.

The cleric urged the authorities to use the extended 10 days to mobilise teams to churches, mosques and markets to mop up old notes in return for new ones so that the masses will not be subjected to the suffering the artificial scarcity would create in the society.

He said the CBN and the FG can also go round the markets and churches to teach the people how to access the e-Wallet so they can start transacting without cash.

He observed that those against the naira redesign policy seem to have ganged up with commercial banks to stop the policy by forcing the common man into suffering and mass hysteria that may lead to protest.

He warned that the masses may not survive up to the election date let alone voting if the situation is not adequately addressed, urging the CBN to move to churches and the markets to mop up old notes from the common people and give them new notes.

In his sermon tagged “Divine Visitation”, the cleric appealed to people of Nigeria to endeavour to attract divine visitations, reminding them that there must be something being done by a person, a family, a group or a nation to attract divine intervention.

