Cleric alerts FG over possible terrorist attacks on airports

Federal Government and security agencies have been urged to take proactive measures against possible terrorists attacking three major airports in the country.

The planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Boanerges Assemblies, Prophet Ade Ologbonyo who alerted the government on the evil plot said God revealed the scary prophecy to him after a marathon of fasting and prayers.

The popular CAC cleric who expressed concern about the safety of Nigerians in a 13 minutes Video on his verified Facebook page said God revealed to him that Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kaduna International Airport, Kaduna State and Muritala International Airport, Lagos would soon be attacked.

According to him, “what looks like a bomb blast caused people to run from pillar to post.”

To avert the ugly incidents, Ologbonyo urged religious leaders to pick days for fervent prayers for Nigeria, adding that the international community should also arise and take note.

The man who prayed to God to reveal the secrets and identities of those who are planning the attack on the airports, therefore, urged the President of Nigeria, Governors and traditional leaders to take the matter seriously and take drastic steps.

He said, “I have been on 63 days fasting and praying. I’m not the kind of Prophet that gives or reveals what God says because of popularity or fame. Anyone God has not announced that announcing himself would become a tragedy. What I saw this morning was so scary to me. I saw an attack on Nigerian airports and it caused a lot of disarrays.

” It looked like a bomb blast and people were running from pillar to post. It was as if the bombing was being shifted from one airport to another; from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Kaduna airport and Muritala International Airport and it was very bloody.

“Those at the helm of affairs should take note of this, particularly these three airports. They should know that there is a plan for an attack on Nigerian airports. I’m not here to scare anyone, I’m only saying the mind of God. God usually sends His prophet in order for things not to be in disarray. The incident will soon happen if care is not taken. Security agencies should take note of this. Nigerian Army, DSS and the Police should take note of this. Let all Christians arise and pray. The Muslims should also pray. God revealed this secret because He doesn’t want it to happen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cleric alerts FG over possible terrorist attacks on airports

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Cleric alerts FG over possible terrorist attacks on airports