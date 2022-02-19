Cledoo set to serve fans ‘breakfast’ with new EP

Lovers of good music are about to have some good time as music sensation, Isiaka Wasiu Ademola better known as Cledoo is set to release his debut Extended Playlist.

In an exclusive chat with Saturday Tribune Entertainment, the singer-cum-entertainer, while giving details of the EP, revealed the date for the release of the five-track EP.

“I have something great for my teeming fans; it’s a piece of me, which I will be sharing on February 20. I can’t wait to share this master piece with them. It’s a five track Extended Play, it took me a while to put this together, good production, quality sound and inspiring lyrics, this is strictly for people with strong appetite for good songs,” he said.

The Ekiti state-based singer said although, he followed trends; the EP contains songs of hope, party and inspirations lyrics. He went further to stress on why the EP is a must-listened-to and why he featured some of his colleagues including his manager on the project.

“First of all, the title of the Extended Play is ‘Breakfast’. You may want to ask or know why I gave it that title, as you are aware, ‘Breakfast’ is a popular trend on the social media, while the EP boasts of inspirational and party songs, I felt it was also important to keep social trends in view.

“I already recorded 3 tracks out of the EP, before I got a title. A day after I recorded the third track ‘For You’ featuring Cyno, I noticed I have a track that was composed and not yet recorded, the track is titled ‘Breakfast’ and because it is a social media trend.

“I discussed the EP with my Manager – Temiwhite and we ended up with the title, ‘Breakfast’ and also I feel there’s nothing wrong, if my fans decide to listen to my EP early morning, which can also serve as ‘Breakfast meal’. So you see, it’s completely package for the pleasure of my fans,” he boasts.

The Osun state-born singer hinted he was already working on new songs for his fans, saying, “I pray this EP take me places, insha Allah. I have already started working on two spectacular tracks that will be dropping in two weeks before my signing out from my school.”

Cledoo is a 500-level student of the department of animal production and health, Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ikole campus. His plan is to take over the Nigerian music scene immediately after graduation from the University.

