Kola Oyelere – Kano

The Kano State Police Command has said that the its operatives have arrested 85 suspects that are members of different Political Parties and recover different catches of dangerous weapons and charms.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a copy made available on Friday, “on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the 2023 general elections, Mr. Muhammad Yakubu, recalled that: “On 22/02/2023 reports were received that, three (3) Political Parties namely; the All Progressive Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), planned to hold political rallies/processions on Thursday, 23/02/2023 within Kano metropolis.

On receipt of the reports, and the likelihood of clashes and attacks on innocent citizens, the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 general election, Kano State Command.

The CP Muhammad Yakubu immediately summoned the representatives of the three political parties to an emergency meeting to find a solution to the impasse. Unfortunately, there was no headway with their planned rallies/processions.

The arrest was subsequent to a planned rallies and processions across Kano metropolis thursday by three Political Parties that comprise of the All Progressive Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Statement further stated that: “Today, 23/02/2023, clearance operations conducted by Joint Teams of security agencies after reported clashes led to the arrest of Eighty-Five (85) suspects that claimed to be of different Political Parties and the recovery of dangerous weapons. An investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their understanding, encouragement and support. We seek your continuous cooperation to ensure a peaceful 2023 General Election. Thank you and God bless.”