Clark urges stakeholders to adhere to peace resolution over pipeline surveillance contract

The leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the chairman of the board of trustees Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Edwin Clark has appealed to the various stakeholders to adhere to resolutions reached at the peace meeting summoned by the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri to douse tension over the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Chief Government Ekpemuplo otherwise known as Tompolo.

Clark in a press statement, on Sunday, commended Governor Douye Diri, who is the “Governor General” of the Ijaw people, for his timely intervention and unfaltering commitment to the unity and peace of the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta and by extension, the country.

He said: “I fully endorse the resolutions taken at the meeting and strongly advise that all the concerned stakeholders should adhere to and abide by the resolutions, and whatever further steps that would be taken to ensure that perceived differences are totally resolved and that our youths will now work together, in the spirit of brotherhood, to safeguard the relative peace in the region.”

Speaking further, Clark said: “Likewise, I commend the zeal and patriotism of the president of the Ijaw National Congress, Professor Benjamin Okaba and the Ijaw leaders who were at the meeting.

“I also thank my sons, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, King Ateke Tom, High Chief Tompolo and the other young people, for agreeing to bury the hatchet and work together in the interest of the Ijaw nation, the region and the nation at large.

“We do not want further bickering and disorder in any part of the Niger Delta region. The region should not be distracted by these “soupcons”, let’s focus on the “big picture” of the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

“It has also become imperative to further warn other Nigerians, and fifth columnists, interfering in the matters of the Niger Delta and trying to stoke crisis in the region, particularly, about the surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo, to desist forthwith.





“Noting that the beneficiaries of the contract are bonafide sons of the Niger Delta, who are committed to the peace and stability of the region and the country.

“And that the unpatriotic elements should realise that there is nothing wrong in awarding contracts to any capable Niger Deltan, especially, to protect oil and gas assets that are situated in their backyards.

“Pipeline vandalism damages the environment, health and the economic activity of inhabitants of affected areas, as well as complicates environmental cleanup efforts.

“Those who want to exploit our oil and gas resources alone should realise that such outlooks will not engender peace in the region and the country. We all have to work together as Nigerians, no one should think of excluding others.” He said.