Clark asks FG to appoint Niger Delta indigene to coordinate Presidential Amnesty Office
• Joins Dickson to congratulate Tompolo, demand that FG returns confiscated properties
Renowned Ijaw National leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has called on the Federal Government to appoint a substantive coordinator from the Niger Delta for the Presidential Amnesty Office without further delay, condemning in strong terms the delay in appointing a coordinator to run the affairs of the office.
Chief Clark made this call on Thursday after a closed-door consultative meeting with the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.
The two leaders in a statement they jointly signed in Abuja reiterated that they have reviewed the situation in the Niger Delta especially the growing tension among ex-agitators and condemned the delay in the appointment of a substantive coordinator from the region to coordinate the Presidential Amnesty Office.
They further called for the implementation of resolutions and agreements reached with the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum in terms of long term development, security and stability in the Niger Delta.
“We had a close-door consultative meeting in Abuja on Thursday where we reviewed the situation of things in the Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation. We also reviewed developments and rising tension among ex-agitators in the Niger delta. We condemn the delay in appointing the coordinator and asked for the immediate appointment of a boss for the office”
“We also call for the implementation of the resolution and agreement reached with PANDEF on the development, security and stability of the region,” the statement said.
Also, Clark and Dickson congratulated Chief Government Tompolo on his acquittal by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday and called on the Federal Government to release all properties seized from Chief Tompolo, his firm and co-defendants since they had been acquitted by a court of competent jurisdiction.
“We both congratulate High Chief Government Tompolo and his co-accused who were discharged and acquitted yesterday. We call on appropriate authorities to hand over properties earlier seized and confiscated from him and his company,” they said.
