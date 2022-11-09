Clarence Joins Africa’s Largest Legal Network, Lex Africa

Clarence Abogados & Asociados today announced it has joined Lex Africa, enabling it to connect its clients to outstanding legal professionals across the African continent. LEX Africais an alliance of leading law firms in 30 African countries and is Africa’s largest legal alliance. Each member is an independent law firm whose key specialist focus is on general corporate and commercial law as well as litigation and dispute resolution.

Abraham Abia, Managing Partner said: “The entire team at Clarence Abogados & Asociados is delighted to have joined the largest legal network on the African continent and we are certain that this will translate into new opportunities but most importantly into a palpable improvement in the quality of the services we provide to our clients.”

Pieter Steyn, Chairman at LEX Africa: “We are delighted that Clarence Abogados & Asociados is joining LEX Africa.This increases our membership to 30 African countries which fits neatly with next year’s 30th anniversary of our formation. We look forward to working with our new colleagues in Equatorial Guinea”.

ALSO READ: Women and land acquisition under the law

Joining LEX Africa is Clarence’s latest milestone as a leading pan-African focused law firm. The firm is already a member of the Nextlaw Referral Network by Dentons, The International Bar Association (IBA) and the Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN).

About LEX Africa

LEX Africa is a legal alliance of leading law firms in 30 African countries and is Africa’s largest legal alliance. LEX Africa has a 30-year track record of assisting and advising clients on their African business activities. Each member is a full-service independent law firm with expert knowledge and experience on both local laws and the local business, political, cultural, and economic environment.With over 600 lawyers, LEX Africa accordingly provides a Pan African legal team for cross border and local African legal solutions for clients wherever they wish to do business in Africa.

www.lexafrica.com

About Clarence Abogados & Asociados

Clarence is a responsive and full-service Pan-African focused law firm with a reputation for providing bespoke and unparalleled domestic and cross-border legal services. The firm, led by Abraham Abia Biteo Roka, has a dedicated, responsive, and internationally qualified team with experience in a wide range of transactions in Hispanophone, Francophone, Anglophone, and Lusophone countries. Clarence’s clients are leading companies in the Energy, Construction, Transport & Logistics, Aviation, Healthcare, Banking, Retail and Telecommunications sectors.

www.clarenceabogados.com