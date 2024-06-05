The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, debunked allegations of mass killing by its troops in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, describing it as “falsehood being spread from the devious propaganda machinery of the desperate and self-serving terrorists’ leader.

The claims of mass killing, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, were made by Simon Ekpa, a self-styled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reacting, the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, refuted Ekpa’s claims, saying the Nigerian Army has conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence to support the allegations.

General Nwachukwu added that the troops in the video footage are personnel of the Nigerian Navy, not the Army, and were engaged in a routine test firing of a weapon system.

“We wish to categorically refute these baseless claims by throwing more light on the occurrence. In the first instance, the troops in the video footage are not personnel of the Nigerian Army as the insignia visible on their berets clearly identifies them as personnel of the Nigerian Navy, who were engaged in a routine test firing of a weapon system mounted on a vehicle and to ensure the safety of other road users and commuters, the troops took precautionary measures by halting vehicular movement along the road, until the test firing was safely concluded. Observers were also kept at a safe distance, maintaining transparency and prioritizing the safety of all involved.

“Secondly, preliminary findings also indicate that the occurrence took place in the Southwest region of the country and not the Southeast as advertently-portrayed by the alarmist propagandists. Furthermore, it was observed that there was no evidence to support the assertion that individuals were being shot at in the river, nor have there been any report from local communities regarding the discovery of corpses in the area.

“Consequently, the NA wishes to enjoin the public to disregard the unfounded claims and irredeemable falsehood being propagated by Simon Ekpa and his associates, whose apparent objective is to disseminate misinformation and incite unrest.

“The NA and indeed sister services and other security agencies remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining peace and order, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in the country. The Nigerian Army is vigilant and prepared to counter any attempt to destabilize the southeast region.

“We reaffirm our dedication to protecting the lives and livelihoods of all Nigerians and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold peace and order. We encourage the public to seek verified information and not be misled by those who aim to incite violence and disorder.

“We salute the courage and patriotism of well-meaning and law-abiding ndigbo, domiciled in the South East and across the nation, who despite the brazen atrocities and threats being perpetrated by Simon Ekpa and his terrorists’ group, hav continued to build bridges of peace and harmony across the country and promoting our national ideal of a united Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army remains a pillar of stability and security, committed to the well-being of the nation and her people,” the statement partly read.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE