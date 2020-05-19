Claim that IPPIS saves billions of naira is propaganda, poly lecturers tell FG

The polytechnic lecturers in the country have accused the Federal Government of falsehood in its claim that the newly introduced Integrated and Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for workers has saved the country billions of naira, saying the claim is mere propaganda.

The President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Dr Anderson Ezeibe, made the accusation during an exclusive interview with our correspondent on Tuesday.

He said it is disheartening that government is not being honest in the implementation of IPPIS policy as the system so far lacks transparency and full of inconsistency.

He, however, challenged the government to publish the exact billions of naira it has been able to save through the IPPIS policy and from which sources rather than portraying the policy well to deceive Nigerians.

According to him, apart from the delay in the payment of salaries from February when the system commenced, the payment is not only staggered among workers but also characterised with huge shortfalls.

“So, we don’t know again how our salaries are being calculated because there is no payslip to explain that. Even all the check-off dues deducted from our salaries were not remitted to the union,” he further alleged.

Ezeibe, who teaches at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, however, asked the government to revert to the old order of salary payment so as to prevent a crisis in the system.

