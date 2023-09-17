The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will swear in the newly appointed nine Justices of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, September 20, at the main court auditorium of the Supreme Court.

The Justices, according to a statement by the Director, Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande on Sunday, are Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on May 24, 1999; Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on October 31, 2001; and Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was sworn in as High Court Judge on January 17, 2005, respectively.

Others are Justices Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on June 22, 2009; Asma’u Musa Mainoma from the Federal Capital Territory, who was appointed High Court Judge on February 1, 2013; Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who became High Court Judge on June 26, respectively; and Jane Esienanwan Iyang from Cross River State, who was sworn in as High Court Judge on February 12, 2015.

The rest, according to Akande, are Justices Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who was elevated to the High Court Bench on February 12, 2015, and Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, appointed to the High Court on July 14, 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, will formally retire from the apex court Bench on Thursday, September 21, 2023, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The statement said the valedictory court session in her honour was delayed because of the annual vacation of the Court, which ended on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Justice Augie was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court on November 7, 2016.

She graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1977 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1978. With her retirement, the Court is now left with 11 Justices.

