CJN to inaugurate FCT acting Chief Judge today

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will today, Wednesday, January 6. 2021 inaugurate Justice Salisu Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary.

A statement by the Director of Information, National Judicial Council (NJC), Mr Soji Oye said the inauguration of Justice Garba will be performed at the Supreme Court Abuja by 2 pm.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Justice Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory. following the retirement of Justice Ishaq Usman Bello on Tuesday,

Justice Garba will be in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge.

