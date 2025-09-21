CJN to inaugurate 57 new SANs as Supreme Court marks new legal year Sept 29

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Monday, September 29, swear-in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) as part of programmes lined up to formally herald the 2025/2026 legal year of the Court.

A statement by the Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande, on Sunday in Abuja said, the swearing-in ceremony is billed to hold at the Main Courtroom of the Apex Court.

The statement reads in part, “In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a State-of the Judiciary address.

“This is with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the sector.

“These include: Hon Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others.”

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2024/2025 legal year, on Monday, 21st July, 2025.

