Latest News

CJN to inaugurate 57 new SANs as Supreme Court marks new legal year Sept 29

Sunday Ejike
Challenges facing judiciary, CJN charges new judges, CJN tasks NBA, Group lauds CJN Kekere-Ekun, CJN calls for prudent use of financial resources allocated to judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Monday, September 29, swear-in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) as part of programmes lined up to formally herald the 2025/2026 legal year of the Court.

A statement by the Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande, on Sunday in Abuja said, the swearing-in ceremony is billed to hold at the Main Courtroom of the Apex Court.

The statement reads in part, “In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a State-of the Judiciary address.

“This is with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the sector.

“These include: Hon Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others.”

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2024/2025 legal year, on Monday, 21st July, 2025.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article map of Akwa Ibom state, FP service providers call for Family planning service providers, oil palm farming Supplies to primary school in Akwa Ibom, Why we sponsor youths for intensive training, Suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom PPMC cracks down on illegal filling stations in Akwa Ibom
Next Article Afe Babalola Nigeria’s future depends on quality of graduates varsities produce — Afe Babalola

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×