CJN tasks NBA on protection of judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has challenged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to rise and defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

Responding to the call by members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for more protection for judicial officers, the CJN, in a statement through her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Tobi Soniyi said, most of the petitions against Judges, accusing them of corruption are frivolous, baseless and unsubstantiated.

Justice Kekere-Ekun pointed out that some people write petitions against Judges just to intimidate and harass them, pointing out that, Judges are traumatised after they have been investigated and found to have done nothing wrong.

While encouraging anyone with genuine grievances against Judges to write to the National Judicial Council (NJC), the CJN warned against frivolous petitions and explained that anyone accusing Judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear evidence.

The CJN further expressed concern that when frivolous allegations are made against Judges, the NBA remains silent.

She also frowned at the practice by lawyers who, without first reading court judgments to identify the ratio of the judgments go on television to criticise Judges.

Justice Kekere-Ekun also challenged senior counsel to mentor young lawyers and help them grow as disciplined and responsible members of the Bar.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum, Dr Richard Oma Ahonaruogho also warned against writing frivolous petitions against Judges.

He advised the NJC to ensure that petitions against Judges are screened so that frivolous petitions can be discarded without wasting council’s time and further recommended that frivolous petitions should warrant heavy cost.

He also sought the support of the CJN to ensure mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench.