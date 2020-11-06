CJN swears-in eight new Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, sworn in eight new Justices of the Supreme Court.

The CJN, while administering the oath of office and allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution on the Justices told them that they represent God on earth and will give an account of their steward to God.

He warned the eight new Justices not to allow their personal ambition or any extraneous considerations to becloud their sense of judgment in the discharge of their judicial functions.

The CJN further warned that their interactions with people of unenviable inclinations and pedigree must be halted forthwith if there is any.

The new Justices are Mohammed Garba Lawal, Heleen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju, Abdul Aboki, Ibrahim Mohammed Musa Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Samuel Oseji, Tijani Abubakar and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim.

At the Supreme Court level of adjudication, the CJN asked them to let their conscience guide and filter every thought that traverses their minds.

“I have no doubt that you may have at one time or the other, been confronted with some forms of criticisms or verbal assaults by litigants who have lost cases.

“I want to assure you that more of that will come your ways at the final court in the land where appellants’ expectations are often high and infectious.

“There is no way you can please human beings especially litigants and I am making it clear that the easiest way to fail in life is to try to please everybody.

“The only deity you can fear is the Almighty God. Once your judgment is in consonance with what God expects from you and is also in accordance with the constitution, you should consider yourself the happiest and freest person on earth”, Justice Muhammad stated.

The CJN reminded the new Justices that their elevation to Supreme Court was in recognition of their astuteness and evident passion for hard work and urged them to bring their experiences and dexterity to bear at the apex court.

He further charged them to ensure that their moral uprightness, integrity and respect for the constitution and other extant laws in operations must be unwavering.

With the additional Justices, the number of Justices on the Bench of the apex court rose from 12 to 20.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE