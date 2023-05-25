The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoolaa on Thursday swore-in 39 additional members of the election petition tribunals for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the main court room of the Supreme Court in Abuja, the CJN tasked the Judges to submit willingly to the sanctity of the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution in the discharge of their judicial functions.

While urging the newly sworn-in members of the election petition tribunals to live above board in the task before them, Justice Ariwoola enjoined them to always strike a balance between justice and rule of law and to keep aloft the banner of honesty and integrity that the judiciary has painstakingly hoisted over the years.

“There is no doubt that you will be exposed to different forms of temptations and even blackmails but, you should know that all are aimed at testing your strength of character, honesty and integrity”, he said and urged them to always be mindful of the oath they took as it stands as an uncompromising witness between them and the creator.

The CJN said, by virtue of the oath they took, the newly sworn-in members of the election petition tribunals are now armed with the power to adjudicate on electoral disputes and take decisions in accordance with their convictions, which must be deeply rooted in law and not sentiments or public opinion.

“As judicial officers, you may have one way or the other trodden this somewhat dreaded terrain, but you must, against all odds, rise above the murky waters of failure and infamy”, he admonished and prayed that God grant them the courage and wisdom to carry out their responsibility without faltering or failing.

