CJN rates women judges high in discharge of judicial functions

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Thursday rated Nigerian women judges high in the discharge of their judicial functions

Justice Muhammad who spoke in Abuja at the biennial conference of the National Women Association of Women Judges in Nigeria (NAWJN) said women judges have expertise that can’t be doubted.

The CJN, who spoke through Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, a Justice of the Supreme Court, pleaded with women judges to continue to make giant stride in the discharge of their judicial functions.

He noted that female judges have something men don’t have, adding that women judges display expertise and thoroughness in the discharge of their duties.

“I am happy that woman judges in every state in Nigerian have been doing wonderfully well, they have some expertise that can not be doubted, and happily I want to say that very soon they will take the judiciary in Lagos,” the CJN stated.

The outgoing chairperson of NAWJN, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, in her welcome address, lamented that women are still being discriminated against in the country.

She noted that challenges faced by women in the work environment in Nigeria particularly judges is worthy of consideration at the conference.

She said as a developing nation, the place and the role of women is till being confused and largely misunderstood, noting that, “as we look forward to government for the 35% affirmative action, the need to have women to prepare themselves to take up the opportunities on arrival is imperative and it is a task which we must champion and pursue with vigour.”

Justice Peter-Odili thanked women judges for their support for her leadership and urged them to extend the same support to the team taking over from her to enable them attain the set objectives.

In her keynote address, Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, admonished judges, especially female, to promote an active and visible policy in mainstreaming a gender perspective when addressing issues of human rights.

She also advised female judges to discharge their responsibility to the highest standard in order to earn public trust which is critical to the rule of law.

She lamented that despite the existence of laws protecting female from all forms of discriminations, many communities in Nigeria lack the awareness of the existence of these laws.

