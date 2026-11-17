The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has charged newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal to uphold judicial independence, demonstrate integrity and embrace collective decision-making without compromising their individual judicial convictions.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, who gave the charge at the swearing-in ceremony of 12 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal held in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that the Court of Appeal occupies a central position in the administration of justice and the development of the country.

She said the new Justices brought valuable judicial experience from different parts of the country and jurisdictions, adding that the diversity of their professional backgrounds would enrich the Court of Appeal’s deliberations by bringing different perspectives shaped by varied legal traditions and practical experiences.

The CJN explained that, unlike in their previous roles, where most served as sole presiding judges, the new Justices would now sit in panels, deliberate collectively and reach decisions through judicial engagement with their colleagues.

She urged them to embrace teamwork, intellectual openness and mutual respect while remaining willing to reconsider their positions when presented with convincing legal arguments.

She stressed that collegiality must not undermine individual judicial independence, insisting that every Justice remained personally responsible for his or her judicial opinions.

“Where, after careful consideration, your view differs from that of the majority, you must have the courage to maintain and express it with clarity, restraint and respect,” she said, describing well-reasoned dissenting judgments as legitimate features of appellate adjudication that could contribute to the development or reconsideration of the law.

On the responsibilities of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kekere-Ekun said its decisions had far-reaching implications for the administration of justice, providing guidance to lower courts, legal practitioners, public institutions and citizens.

The CJN urged the new Justices to approach appeals with discipline, carefully examining records of proceedings, findings of lower courts and the legal basis for appellate intervention.

She particularly cautioned them against interfering with findings of fact without sufficient justification, especially in cases where the appellate court had not had the opportunity to observe witnesses.

The CJN further charged the appointees to guard their judicial independence against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those arising from professional familiarity and established relationships.

Addressing the changing demands of judicial service, the CJN urged the new Justices to commit themselves to continuous judicial education, particularly in emerging areas such as digital commerce, data protection, intellectual property, financial regulation and labour relations.

She also highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence on legal research and information management, advising judicial officers to exercise discernment when using technology.

According to her, technology could assist with legal research and the organisation of judicial work, but legal authorities must be independently verified, and judicial decisions must remain the product of judges’ considered judgment.

She emphasised that confidentiality and the ethical obligations of judicial office must not be compromised. She also reminded the appointees that the dignity of judicial office depended on their conduct, both in the judgments they delivered and in their daily professional and personal choices.

“Integrity must be evident not only in the judgments you deliver but also in your daily choices, professional relationships and exercise of judicial authority,” she said, adding that the authority of the Court of Appeal would be strengthened by the quality of its deliberations, the soundness of its judgments and the integrity of the Justices.