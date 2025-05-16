CJN cautions Muslim lawyers on integration of AI into legal frameworks

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has cautioned legal practitioners in the country, especially members of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the nation’s legal framework.

Speaking at MULAN’s 16th Annual General Conference in Ilorin on Friday, the CJN said legal practitioners should approach AI with critical minds before its integration into legal frameworks, to ensure it does not disrupt the country’s established cultural norms and values.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, represented by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Sulyman, declared the conference open.

The CJN, represented by the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, Hon. Justice Ridwan Maiwada Abdullahi, JCA, described the theme of the conference, “Artificial Intelligence, Law and Religion in Nigeria,” as apt and timely, noting that AI is essentially the replication of human intelligence in machines designed to think and act like humans.

“However, it remains our duty as members of the Ummah in the legal profession to scrutinize AI with critical minds before allowing its integration into our legal framework, ensuring it does not distort or tamper with our divine laws and principles, as guided by the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon Him).

“Adversely, if nothing is done, there is every tendency that AI will not only disrupt our established cultural norms and values but will also influence our well-founded religious principles, among other negative effects, given its lack of empathy and contextual sensitivity necessary to handle cases involving personal and communal relationships appropriately.”

The CJN further stated, “Significantly, due to the dynamism of our society, the Nigerian legal system must stay abreast of this new development to avoid being left behind in adapting AI for adjudication of cases in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, MULAN’s National President, Saidu Muhammed Tundun-Wada, noted that AI is already transforming legal practice in Nigeria. He added that AI innovations present opportunities to enhance access to justice and improve legal service delivery.

“Consider the emergence of predictive analytics for case outcomes, automated contract drafting systems, rapid legal research capabilities, and AI-powered legal assistance chatbots.

“However, these advancements raise critical ethical considerations. How can we ensure AI systems adhere to the fundamental ethical principles that govern our profession? What measures can we implement to address ethical concerns and potential algorithmic biases? These challenges are even more complex in our pluralistic society, where different religious communities may hold varying perspectives on justice and discretion — nuances that machines cannot fully grasp.

“Can artificial intelligence truly comprehend the intricacies of Islamic jurisprudence? Can it exercise the sophisticated judgment required to balance various interpretations as human judges do, drawing upon both legal expertise and religious understanding?”

In his keynote speech at the event, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), urged the Federal Government, through the National Assembly, to consider enacting a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development and Deployment Act to regulate the use of AI in crime-related matters.

He also advocated for a National Accountability and Liability Act to hold individuals involved in the development and deployment of AI for criminal activities accountable.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE