CJN calls for prudent use of financial resources allocated to judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday said the legitimacy and effectiveness of the Judiciary are not only derived from the law it interprets but also from the trust reposed in it by the public and the way the resources allocated to it are managed.

The CJN, who stated this while declaring open a national workshop on the management of judicial financial resources organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja, said, “Judicial excellence must be measured not only by the depth of our rulings but also by the transparency and accountability with which we govern our courts.

“It is, therefore, critical that we confront the institutional and systemic challenges that hinder optimal financial performance within the judiciary,” she said.

The CJN, who spoke through the NJI Administrator, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, blamed the leakages, delays, and reduced capacity to deliver justice effectively on administrative inefficiencies, procedural bottlenecks, weak internal controls, and outdated financial systems.

While reiterating that financial autonomy is a non-negotiable component of judicial independence, the CJN said a judiciary that lacks control over its financial resources, or one that must rely on executive goodwill to execute its constitutional duties, is a judiciary whose independence is compromised.

She noted, however, that autonomy must be paired with accountability and added, “We cannot demand independence without demonstrating our own commitment to probity, due process, and value-driven decision-making.”

She challenged participants, including registrars, financial controllers, court administrators, and judicial officers, to rise to the challenge of transforming financial management systems in the judiciary and aspire to strategic planning, data-driven forecasting, and evidence-based budgeting.

The CJN said, “The days of reactive administration must give way to proactive financial governance anchored in vision, guided by best practices, and sustained by ethical leadership.

“Let us always remember that every kobo allocated to the judiciary is a sacred trust given by the Nigerian people to ensure that justice is available, accessible, and delivered with integrity,” she said, adding that the goal of the workshop is to equip participants to anticipate financial needs more accurately, allocate resources more efficiently, and report expenditures more transparently.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the NJI Administrator, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, said effective financial stewardship is fundamental to sustaining judicial independence and public confidence.

He said every budgetary decision, procurement process, and financial transaction within the justice sector must align with the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and strategic foresight.

The NJI boss, whose speech was delivered by the Institute’s Secretary, Mr Olumo Abdulazeez, Esq, said the theme of the workshop, “Optimising judicial resources for effectiveness”, speaks to the imperative of prudent, transparent, and result-oriented financial management within the judicial system.

He said, “It is important to note that financial governance within the Judiciary is not a peripheral concern; it is central to the smooth functioning of the courts, especially because a financially disciplined judiciary is seen as a more responsive, resilient, and respected one.”

According to Justice Abdullahi, the ultimate objective of the workshop is to enhance institutional efficiency and reinforce the capacity of the Judiciary to serve Nigerians with credibility and excellence.

