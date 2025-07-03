CJN appoints Justice Adejumo as NJI administrator

The Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has approved the appointment of Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo, as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) with effect from August 1, 2025.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mr

Tobi Soniyi on Thursday said, Justice Adejumo succeeds Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, whose tenure as Administrator will end on July 31, 2025, after four years of dedicated and meritorious service.

The appointment, according to the statement was made by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, following due consultation with the Board of Governors, in accordance with the provisions of the National Judicial Institute Act.

Soniyi said the CJN expressed her profound appreciation to the outgoing Administrator for his tireless commitment and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Institute and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole.

Justice Babatunde Adejumo is a highly respected jurist and a seasoned administrator, who served with distinction as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria until his retirement in 2019.

His wealth of experience and deep understanding of judicial administration are qualities that are expected to significantly enhance the Institute’s effort in promoting judicial capacity development and institutional innovation.

The National Judicial Institute remains the apex institution responsible for the continuing education, training, and development of Judicial officers and their support staff across all levels of the judiciary.

It serves as a centre for excellence in judicial studies, with a mandate to promote efficiency, uniformity, and improvement in the quality of judicial services nationwide.

The Institute routinely conducts courses, workshops, conferences, and other academic and professional programmes tailored to enhance the knowledge, performance, and ethical standards of judicial officers and personnel in line with global practices.