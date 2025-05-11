CJID’s AI Campus Network to train 10,000 young African tech talents by 2030

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has launched a multi-country initiative designed to train 10,000 young African talents in artificial intelligence, digital technology, and media technology by 2030.

The programme, AI Campus Network, will include a range of dynamic components including coding bootcamps for secondary school students, university undergraduates, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and young professionals.

Others include the provision of computers, internet access, and dedicated learning hubs to facilitate hands-on, practical training as well as internship opportunities coordinated by CJID and its partners to provide real-world industry experience.

“The future of AI, digital technology, and media innovation is here,” said Executive Director of CJID, Akintunde Babatunde. “We are repositioning young Africans to be not just users, but creators and leaders in the technology space. This is not just a skills-building project—it’s about transforming Africa’s role in the global tech ecosystem.”

He added: “We are committed to ensuring that young people from diverse backgrounds, especially women and underrepresented groups, have the tools, mentorship, and opportunities to shape the future of AI and media technology. We are not waiting for the future to happen—we are building it.”

The firm also disclosed that the University of Lagos will serve as the inaugural host institution for the AI Campus Network, in collaboration with the Unilag chapter of the Google Developers Groups on Campus (GDGoC).

It added that the programme will expand to other universities across Nigeria and, by Q4 2025, as CJID plans to launch in Ghana and subsequently scale across additional African countries to achieve the 10,000 talent target by 2030.

The AI Campus Network is committed to inclusion, actively targeting participants from diverse backgrounds, with a strong focus on young women and underrepresented groups in tech.

