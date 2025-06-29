Civil war: Apologise to Ndi Igbo, Ohanaeze tells Gowon

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has called on former military head of state General Yakubu Gowon to surrender to his conscience, confess, and apologise to the Igbo people for his role in the Nigeria-Biafra War.

The organisation rejected Gowon’s recent remarks that the war was not primarily targeted against the Igbo people but rather against secessionists who resisted the Nigerian government in 1966.

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Gowon’s assertions are gross misrepresentations of historical facts and an affront to the collective memory and dignity of the Igbo nation.

The group accused Gowon of failing to protect the lives of Nigerians, particularly the Igbo populace, during the 1966 Northern riots, which led to unimaginable atrocities and the massacre of countless Igbo people.

“We are compelled to address and clarify the deeply entrenched biases and distorted narratives perpetuated by General Gowon,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated.

“As a 91-year-old former military head of state, he remains a pawn in the hands of colonial powers and the Fulani oligarchy, both of whom orchestrated his actions during what became an unjust war against the Igbo.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasized that history will view Gowon unfavorably if he allows this final chapter of his life to pass without seeking redemption.

“He must abandon the military mentality and the rehearsed narratives advocating for a united Nigeria—narratives built upon deceit—and instead testify honestly, without fear, to both the Nigerian public and the world,” the group urged.

The organisation also called on Gowon to disclose the behind-the-scenes manipulations by colonial powers that misled him into abandoning the Aburi Accord, a peace agreement that could have averted the devastating escalation of the Biafran War.

“His military aggression against the Igbo was not a reaction to secessionist ambitions; rather, it was a calculated initiative aimed at safeguarding British economic interests in the oil-rich Eastern region of Biafra and retaliating against perceived threats post-1966 coup,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo asserted.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes that God has granted Gowon continued life for two pivotal reasons: to surrender to his conscience and seek divine forgiveness, and to take the lead in healing historical wounds by promoting efforts in reconciliation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of the Igbo people.