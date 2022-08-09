Civil society, youths charge security agencies to arrest groups responsible for killings in Osun

Felt perturbed by the spate of violence, insecurities and other nefarious activities in Osun State, Amalgamation of Several Civil Society Groups under the aegis of ‘The Osun Masterminds’ on Monday, charged the police and other security agencies in the state with immediate effect to arrest and bring to book all members of the violent groups responsible for the killings in the state.

The group in a press conference in Osogbo, expressed displeasure that the ugly situation had claimed about six lives in the last six weeks now and described the development as inhuman and wicked.

The executive director of the coalition, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who specifically called the security men to probe the killings in the state, particularly from the period of the last governorship election in the state and now, commended the disbandment of the tactical squad of the Osun State command of the Nigeria Police.

He however called on the concerned authorities to sanction whosoever found capable of involving in extra-judicial killings and right violations among members of the disbanded squad in the state.

The spokesperson queried how a state that was adjudged as one of the most peaceful in the country before the governorship election suddenly turned battleground for cultists and thugs, saying adequate attention must be given to address the situation.