Civil service backbone of govt, FG lauds retiring Perm Sec, Mbaeri

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has commended the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office, Dr Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri, for over three decades of meritorious service to the nation.

Edun gave the commendation at a retirement dinner held over the weekend in honour of Dr Mbaeri, who recently exited the Federal Civil Service after serving as Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Dr Mbaeri has since handed over to the new Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, who now oversees the General Services Office.

At the retirement dinner held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, friends and family members paid glowing tributes to Dr Mbaeri for his distinguished and selfless service throughout his career.

In his remarks, Edun described the civil service as the backbone of government and emphasised the critical role permanent secretaries play in the success of any administration.

“Anybody who wants to succeed in government must not joke with the permanent secretary; otherwise, he is going to have the kind of experience that you are not having,” Edun said.

“You must be in sync with your permanent secretary. Their knowledge is deep, their understanding is profound, and their experience is extensive. On almost any topic, if you talk to them, they can help you. They are the backbone of government,” he added.

Reflecting on his relationship with the retired permanent secretary, Edun noted that he had worked closely with Dr Mbaeri even before his current ministerial role, particularly during their time on the Presidential Transition Committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I met him even before I came into government—first as Special Adviser on Monetary Policy and later in my current position. He was kind, diligent, helpful, understanding, and very knowledgeable. At every turn, he was always ready to share that knowledge,” Edun said.

He described Dr Mbaeri’s exit from the civil service as “splendid and worthy of emulation,” stating: “You started well, you served well, and you are exiting in a remarkable manner that others will aspire to.”

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume—represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Aishetu Ndayako—praised Dr Mbaeri for his exceptional service to the federal civil service, describing his tenure as impactful and exemplary.

“Today, we gather not only to bid farewell to a man who has contributed immensely to the federal civil service, but also to celebrate a life that has reached a significant and honourable milestone. A well-lived life is not measured solely by the number of years, but by the impact one has made,” Akume said.

He highlighted Dr Mbaeri’s “quiet yet firm leadership” and unwavering commitment to public service values.

“In your years of service—especially since I assumed office—I observed in you an uncommon dedication to duty. Your tenure established a legacy that will endure,” the SGF added.