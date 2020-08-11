Civil servant, 37, docked over alleged reckless driving

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 37-year-old civil servant, Mohammed Hassan in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, over alleged reckless driving.

The police charged Hassan, who resides in Kabawa Street Lokoja, Kogi State with a one-count charge of reckless driving.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudulahi Tanko told the court that the defendant drove his Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. LkJ 19 Av in a reckless manner along Abaji-Gwagwalada road on June 6, without consideration for other road users.

He said that the defendant hit a Toyota Hilux van with Reg. No. NPF3843 D belonging to the Nigeria Police Force parked by the roadside.

Tanko said that the defendant, in the process injured Insp. Peter Augustine who sustained multiple fractures.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 28 of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa said the surety must reside without the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case until Sept. 10 for hearing. (NAN)

