Civil groups trained on improved response to sexual, gender-based violence

Non-governmental organizations fighting against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the country have been asked not to in any way treat cases of SGBV that may be brought before them with emotion, rather professionally.

They have also been advised to comply at all times with the rules and regulations guiding their operations as stipulated by the government and its agencies.

The Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP), also a non-governmental organisation, gave this advice at a three-day capacity building workshop organised for no fewer than 20 NGOs that are biased in SGBV-related issues and operating in Oshodi\Isolo and Ojo local government areas of Lagos State, last week.

The training programme organised by WRAHP in conjunction with the British Council Nigeria and the Agents for Citizen-driven transformation has a total of 40 persons who are leaders of the participating organisations in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of WRAHP, Mrs Bose Ironsi, gave insight as to what informed the training programme, saying it is solely to strengthen and equip participants with the right knowledge and skills that will enable them to respond more effectively in the discharge of their roles in the society.

According to her, there is no limit to learning as everyone is expected to improve on their roles on a daily basis so as to make society a better place for all.

She explained that SGBV cases are rampant not only in Alimosho but also in Oshodi\Isolo and Ojo local government areas of Lagos State and that the NGOs working towards getting justice for survivors would need to be well informed and equipped about how to handle cases brought to them without being sentimental to any party involved.

She listed rape and other forms of sexual assaults, particularly on children, wife battery, child labour and maltreatment, and other forms of violence that are gender in nature as some of the issues under SGBV that should not be tolerated in any way in society.

Mrs Ironsi, who was represented by the project officer and Ireti Resource Centre manager, Mrs Precious Eberechukwu said it is expected of civil society groups dealing with SGBV cases to have deep knowledge of gender laws and what is also required by relevant government agencies such as the police, hospitals and other organisations to access and obtain justice for victims and survivors of SGBV cases as well as post-trauma counselling as the case may be.

While noting that the training would be sustained so as to get outcome feedback in near future from participants, WRAHP boss stressed that participants are expected to now do better as they go back on fields.

However, Nigerian Tribune spoke with some of the participants, who expressed that the training was actually an eye-opener for them.

The duo of Mr Evans Enwefah and Mrs Mary Ebuze from Community Aid Development Foundation and Yettymay Foundation, respectively, for example, said before now, they didn’t know they could engage the community and also collaborate among themselves and have some government facilities they could access near them.

They said they would certainly be more effective in the response and in handling SGBV cases that may be brought before them.

