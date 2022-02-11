Civil Defence arrests four suspected criminals in Kwara raid

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday confirmed arrest of four suspected criminals during a raid carried out at a location in Rore, a suburb of Omu Aran in the Ifelodun local government area of the state.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Babawale Afolabi, the corps said that the suspects arrested are Olanrewaju Adesoye, 24, a.k.a Konfu, Isaac Abraham, 28, a.k.a Akube, Tope Fadeyi, 33 and Abdulateef Wasiu, 23 while two other members of the gang were still at large.

The command also said that some of the items recovered from the suspects during the time of their arrest in their hideouts include two locally made pistols, five live cartridges, packets of tramadol, local charms, Indian hemp, and six mobile phones.

“On Thursday 10/02/2022, officers of the NSCDC in Omu Aran, who were acting on a tip off, bursted hideouts of some criminal elements that have been terrorizing the area in recent time. During the time of their arrests, two locally made pistols, five live cartridges, packets of tramadol, local charms, indian hemp, and six mobile phones were recovered from their hideouts.

“In their confessional statements, one of the suspects, Olanrewaju Adesoye, who claimed to be a cobbler, admitted that the two guns and other items were recovered from them but denied knowing anything about the guns, adding that one Sadiq Ariyo, who is still at large is the owner of the guns.

“In the meantime, the NSCDC Commandant in the State Makinde Iskil Ayinla has ordered further investigations into the matter while manhunt has commenced for the other members of the gang who are still at large”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Civil Defence arrests four suspected criminals in Kwara raid Civil Defence arrests four suspected criminals in Kwara raid Civil Defence arrests four suspected criminals in Kwara raid Civil Defence arrests four suspected criminals in Kwara raid