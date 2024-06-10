The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced changes in the leadership of its City of David parish.

Pastor Charles Kpandei has taken over as the new pastor, succeeding Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, who had been leading the parish for many years.

Iluyomade had been suspended pending an investigation into certain allegations, and the church has appointed Pastor Kpandei to provide spiritual guidance and oversight to the parish during this time.

The parish is currently undergoing an audit by KPMG, an external auditing firm, to ensure transparency and accountability in the church’s financial dealings.

This decision was made to demonstrate the church’s commitment to good governance and to address any concerns that may have been raised by the suspension of Pastor Iluyomade.

Pastor Kpandei is a seasoned minister and leader in the RCCG, and he has been tasked with providing stability and continuity to the parish during this transition period.

He has already begun his ministry at the parish, preaching on Sunday, June 9, and introducing himself to the congregation.

His message focused on the importance of heaven and the need for believers to keep their eyes fixed on eternity.

The RCCG is one of the largest and most influential churches in Nigeria, and it has a strong reputation for promoting spiritual growth, evangelism, and community service.

The church’s leadership is committed to ensuring that all its parishes are managed with integrity and transparency, promising to continue monitoring the situation at the City of David parish to ensure that the highest standards are maintained.

