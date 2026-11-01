City Boy Movement expands nationwide structures ahead of 2027

The City Boy Movement has intensified its nationwide mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, with its Patron, Seyi Tinubu, declaring that the organisation is consolidating its existing structures, expanding its national footprint and strengthening grassroots engagement across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the movement, Arabinrin Aderonke, Tinubu said the mobilisation was already underway, describing the movement’s expanding activities as a deliberate effort to build a formidable national network ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“The City Boy Movement is already on the ground, mobilising, organising and expanding its national reach ahead of the 2027 general elections. What we are witnessing is a deliberate effort to build on the structures already established, deepen grassroots engagement and strengthen our presence across the country,” he said.

The movement’s activities have taken it to the South-East, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states, among other parts of the federation, with engagements extending to grassroots communities. The spread of its activities reflects its stated commitment to building a national platform that reaches beyond conventional political centres and engages communities at the local level.

Tinubu, who expressed confidence in the commitment and determination of members, said the task ahead required focus, purpose and collective responsibility. He noted that the movement’s progress would depend not merely on its visibility but on the strength of its organisation and the dedication of its members.

“As Patron, I am confident in the commitment, energy and determination of our members. We understand the task ahead, and we are approaching it with focus, purpose and a clear sense of responsibility,” he said.

A lawyer and entrepreneur, Seyi Tinubu is the founder of Loatsad Promomedia, an outdoor advertising company, and has been associated with youth-focused initiatives and philanthropy. His role as Patron places him at the forefront of the movement’s leadership and organisational direction.

Reaffirming the movement’s resolve, he said: “City Boy is not a movement of empty declarations. We are building, we are mobilising, and we are taking the work seriously. Let there be no doubt: City Boy means business.”

The City Boy Movement, which emerged as a youth-oriented political mobilisation platform during the 2023 election cycle, has continued to develop its organisational presence across the country. It says its current mobilisation is directed at supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and delivering the mandate.