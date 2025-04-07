CITN revolutionises taxation education with examination system

THE Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has announced a significant enhancement to its examination system, set to launch this month. This upgrade includes a revised syllabus and the adoption of Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) for all candidates.

In a notice signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive, Afolake Oso, the Institute noted that the updated syllabus is designed to align with global best practice in taxation, while the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) system brings CITN’s assessment methods in line with international standards.

“This strategic move aims to equip candidates with enhanced technical and analytical skills, enabling them to effectively meet the demands of the taxation industry,” she noted.

The statement added that the new CBE system offers several key advantages, among which are Enhancing efficiency and ensuring prompt result processing, Providing candidates with increased accessibility and flexibility, Offering modernized assessment methods for a more reliable and secure experience; Maintaining examination integrity and upholding the highest standards.

To facilitate a smooth transition, CITN has been providing orientation programmes for students as well as recommended study materials. Candidates are encouraged to utilise these resources to optimise their examination performance.

CITN’s professional certification examinations provide a valuable framework for career growth and development. The Institute remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in taxation, ensuring that CITN-certified professionals excel in their field.

CITN, therefore, invites all candidates to embrace this enhancement and share the news with colleagues, members, and stakeholders. The Institute values its candidates’ commitment to professional growth and looks forward to their continued support.

READ ALSO: CITN: Cashless policy can drive tax revenue growth