The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has emphasised the need for its members to remain transparent and adhere to ethical conduct as they carry out their duties as tax officers.

At the 2023 Fellowship Conferment Ceremony of the Institute, where 471 Associate Members were conferred Fellows of the Institute, they were charged to uphold the highest standards of the profession while contributing their quota to the advancement of tax practice, tax administration, and society at large.

The 16th President of CITN, Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, FCTI, stated the Fellowship Conferment marked a significant milestone in the careers of many dedicated individuals who have tirelessly pursued excellence in their respective fields of taxation practice and administration.

He noted that the journey to Fellowship is not just a testament to professional competence but also a symbol of your unwavering commitment to continuous learning and growth.

“You are required to project the institute positively through ethical conduct and by striving for excellence at all times.

As Fellows of the Institute, Council will be relying on your wealth of knowledge in developing the tax profession in Nigeria while advising the government on critical fiscal policies as they affect taxation and the economy,” Agbeluyi said.

While giving his speech, Registrar and Chief Executive of CITN, Dr Lanre Olasunkanmi, explained the significance of fellowship; within CITN, it stands as the pinnacle of achievement in the institute.

“It is a testament to your dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the field of taxation. This elevated status not only signifies personal accomplishment but also carries the responsibility of upholding the highest standards of our profession.

As Fellows, you are not just members; you are torchbearers, leading the way for others and inspiring excellence in the realm of taxation,” he charged.

He therefore urged the Fellows to “embrace this new phase with sincerity of purpose. Be proactive in your pursuit of knowledge, stay informed about current affairs, and broaden your horizons. Your commitment to excellence and your contributions to CITN’s growth are vital.

He noted that CITN is not just an institute but a dynamic force driven by zealous, active, and outstanding professionals.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman, Members and Professional Conduct Committee, Dr Titilayo Fowokan, charged all members of the Institute to take a moment to reflect on the values that unite members of the Institute, citing these as service, teamwork, excellence, and professionalism (STEP). She noted that these are based on integrity and a shared passion for the profession.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…