Citizens should be allowed to carry arms for self-defence —Masari

As part of measure to curb the spread of insecurity especially in the Northwest part of the country, the chairman of the Northwest Governors Forum, Aminu Bello Masari, has called for permission to allow citizens of the country to bear arms for self-defence.

Masari, who is the Governor of Katsina State, said it is totally unacceptable to allow criminals to carry arms and used the same to attack and kill unarmed.

The governor stated this when he led some of his colleagues in the region on a condolence visit to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and the people on the state.

He emphasizes that dealing with insecurity has nothing to do with religion or ethnic groups.

He said, “we need an unusual approach to deal with these people who are nothing but animals terrorizing our people across the country”

He called for collective efforts by both the leaders and its citizens to take ownership of all its forest across the country from Bandits and other criminal activities.

In his remarks, the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also described reserved forests especially in the Northern part of the country as homes of criminals.

He said the call for the reclaiming of the forest is now or never, “it is no more issue of farming or hunting in our forest but for us to take full ownership of the forest” he added.

Responding, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, commend the governors and their entourage for finding time to visit the state at this period of time.

He described bandits killing people as criminals who do not have any ideology but target anyone irrespective of religion or political affiliation.

He re-emphasized his call to President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in those areas occupied by bandits in the country.

He said these will help the military to deal with them in the best language they will understand.

Others on the entourage of the visiting Governors including the former governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, House of Representatives Leader, Honourable Ado Doguwa, members of Kano State executive councils among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!