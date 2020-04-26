Citizens Church for All Nations donates medical consumables to NCDC 

The Citizens Church for All Nations has donated medical consumables to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre (NCDC) in supporting the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling further spread of the deadly virus in the country

The items were handed over to the NCDC at its headquarters in Jabi district, Abuja, by Pastor Peter Balogun, lead pastor of the church as the church’s contributions towards fighting the deadly coronvirus in the country.

According to Pastor Peter Balogun in company with his wife, Pastor Olukemi Balogun and some leaders of the church, “we bring greetings from the Citizens Church for All Nations, a church where we serve Jesus with Joy!

“Firstly, we take the opportunity to recognise the efforts of the Federal Govermment and the Federal Capital Territory, in the fight against COVID-19

“Many decisions have been taken which although very tough, are aimed at the better good for all, even though we are a young church, we thought it fit to put in our own little contribution.

Today, we are contributing medical consumables to support the efforts in fighting the COVID-19 virus.

“We also take the opportunity to plead with all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of government and ensure compliance with all directives aimed at keeping us all safe,”

Items distributed include goggles – 20 pieces, N95 masks – 1000 pieces, surgical gloves – 20 boxes and 50 packs of medium and bottle water.

While receiving the items, the Director of Administration and Human Resources of the Centre, Yakubu Abdullahi lauded the gesture of the church and encouraged Nigerians not panic over the pandemic but adhere strictly to protocol of deadly virus.

