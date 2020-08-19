Citigroup appoints first female Nigerian country officer

Citigroup Inc has appointed Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as its Nigerian country officer, the first time a woman has been appointed to the lender’s top post after 36 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy.

Samuel-Ogbu, who starts on Sept 1, replaces Akin Dawodu, who was appointed as a cluster head for sub-Saharan Africa in November, Citigroup’s Nigerian unit said in an email.

For the past five years, she has served as managing director of payments and receivables, treasury and trade solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the lender’s office in London, according to her LinkedIn profile. She will relocate to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub to take on her new role and will report to Dawodu.

Samuel-Ogbu takes over Citigroup’s Nigerian office at a time when the West Africa nation’s banking industry is struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a slump in oil prices and a dollar scarcity that is choking the economy and hampering businesses.

The new country officer has a “talented and experienced team in Nigeria,” and will assist institutional clients in the country by plugging into Citigroup’s regional and global reach, the company said. Citigroup has offices in 11 countries on the continent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…